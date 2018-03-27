DYA ease past YDO to book semis spot in 14th DSA Trophy

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 26: The DYA, Elangkhangpokpi today edged past YDO, Sora 2-1 to finish Group A runners and qualify for the semi finals of the 14th DSA Trophy State Level Invitation Football Tournament being organised by District Sports Association Kakching under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association kicked at DSA, Kakching ground.

DYA opened the account early in the 9th minute through Krishnakanta and went into the break with a 1-0 lead. The second half of the match saw both teams evenly match and successfully cancel out the offenses being made upon one another for most part of the half until Nawas Sarif brought the equaliser in the 74th minute. However, the parity did not last long as Y Ronald came to the rescue and sent a drilling shot past the rivals’ custodian and gave DYA a much needed win of the tournament.

UBSA, Mantak will take in KMSWC, Keirak in the last league match tomorrow at 2 pm at the same ground.