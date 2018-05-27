DYA, SAO victorious in 2nd Tikendrajit Football tourney

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 26 : DYA, Elangkhangpokpi downed Juvenile Association (JA), Kakching by 3-0 goals while SAO, Kakching Wairi thumped SWC, Keirak by 2-0 goals in today’s league matches of the 2nd edition of Ksh Tikendrajit Singh Memorial U-13 Boys State Level Invitation Football Tournament being organised under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association by District Sports Association Kakching at DSA playground.

W Shyamchandra of DYA put his team with a 1-0 lead in the first half after a very competitive beginning before they wrapped up the game 3-0 to secure their second win of the tournament. Shyamchandra scored the first goal during the additional time of the first half (30’+2′) while E Rustum and W Shyamchandra scored one goal each in the 54th and the during the stoppage time (60’+2′).

In yet another similar clash, SAO bank on N Wilson and Sh Jupiter to post a 2-0 win over SWC. The first half saw both sides cancelled one another very neatly to go into the break goalless. SAO however tighten its attacks and it was N Wilson who broke the deadlock in the 35th minute before Sh Jupiter hit the second goal in the 50th minute to hand his team the first win of the tournament.