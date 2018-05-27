DYA, SAO victorious in 2nd Tikendrajit Football tourney
By Our Sports Reporter
IMPHAL, May 26 : DYA, Elangkhangpokpi downed Juvenile Association (JA), Kakching by 3-0 goals while SAO, Kakching Wairi thumped SWC, Keirak by 2-0 goals in today’s league matches of the 2nd edition of Ksh Tikendrajit Singh Memorial U-13 Boys State Level Invitation Football Tournament being organised under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association by District Sports Association Kakching at DSA playground.
W Shyamchandra of DYA put his team with a 1-0 lead in the first half after a very competitive beginning before they wrapped up the game 3-0 to secure their second win of the tournament. Shyamchandra scored the first goal during the additional time of the first half (30’+2′) while E Rustum and W Shyamchandra scored one goal each in the 54th and the during the stoppage time (60’+2′).
In yet another similar clash, SAO bank on N Wilson and Sh Jupiter to post a 2-0 win over SWC. The first half saw both sides cancelled one another very neatly to go into the break goalless. SAO however tighten its attacks and it was N Wilson who broke the deadlock in the 35th minute before Sh Jupiter hit the second goal in the 50th minute to hand his team the first win of the tournament.
DYA, SAO victorious in 2nd Tikendrajit Football tourney