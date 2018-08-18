DYASO Bishnupur to organise coaching programme

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 17 : District Youth Affairs and Sports Office, Bishnupur will be organising a district level non residential coaching programme in three disciplines namely, Softball, Sepaktakraw and Handball for U-14 boys and girls during the first week of September at three venues.

A press release issued by DYASO, Bishnupur informed all intending eligible players to submit their names along with related documents through the head of their respective educational institutes till August 30. Further details can be had from the office of the DYASO, Bishnupur.

Meanwhile, DYASO, Bishnupur will also be conducting trial cum selection test in 10 disciplines for participation in its district level Inter School Games 2018.

The disciplines for which the trial selection will be conducted are :

Badminton: U-14 and U-17 Boys and Girls; Hockey: U-14 Girls and U-17 Boys; Wrestling: U-14 and U-17 Boys and Girls; Wrestling: U-19 girls; Cycling: U-17 Boys and Girls; Football : U-14 Boys and Girls; Judo : U-14 and U-17 Girls; Table Tennis : U-14 and U-17 Boys and Girls; and Kho-Kho U-14 Boys and Girls.

Students intending to take part in the trial selection may avail entry forms and detailed information from the office of the DYASO, Bishnupur.

Last date of submission of entries is August 27.