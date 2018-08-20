DYASO Imphal West to conduct trial selection

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 19 : District Youth Affairs and Sports Office, Imphal will be conducting district level inter school trial selection for various categories of 5 disciplines from September 5 to 7 at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, said a press release issued by DYASO, Imphal West.

The disciplines for which the trial selection will be conducted are, Cycling: U-17 Boys and Girls; Football : U-14 Boys and Girls; Judo : U-14 Boys and U-17 Boys and Girls; Table Tennis : U-14 and U-17 Boys and Girls and Kho-Kho U-14 Boys and Girls.

Students intending to take part in the trial selection may avail eligibility forms and detailed information from the office of the DYASO, Imphal West. Last date of submission of entries is September 1, the release said.