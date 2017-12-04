If you are dying in an hour, what will you do now?

Birkarnelzelzit Thiyam

It takes all my ears and laughter when I hear celebrities committing suicide; for it made me think why are they still not happy with all the money they have in their bank and upon getting golden fames. And while you are standing next to the ATM machine, five thousand rupees in left hand and your right hand supporting the work against gravity to not let the phone fall from your right ear for you are quarrelling with your father for sending just that much bucks; you never notice that two homeless kids just walk-pass, enjoying the time of their life since they just got 10 rupees. Why so many levels? Just now I realise, happiness is the nothing but having the ability of contentment. How big you are, how small you are, until you are happy with what you have, you will suffer from emptiness in this overpopulated world till your soul departs.

It’s really disheartening on even hearing the words “Old-Age-Home,” you are being thrown out of the house you created by the one you gave birth to. When this world has reached the level of even kicking their parents out of their houses, who are you to expect love from this society? Do you think you are special? If you think so, then why do you easily get hurt by those fools. Let me make this clear, the first mistake is that you are born in a society that makes you think, you are the center of attraction, and the second mistake is that you believed so. And the last mistake is, you want to stay in a comfort zone and pull people down who are trying to leave the comfort zone because you feel insecure that someone who ate with you in the same plate will now dine over a table in five-star hotel.

Many of you are reading my article to count how many grammatical errors are there, if that makes you smile thinking you are an inch above me – go on, but you can be a mile above me if you are not getting stuck with me. No one wants to listen to your damn life stories; do you know when people will like to listen to that? Only when you are hell rich and people are ready to suck bucks from you. This world is a business, competitive and a hell but when you look at the picture of this mother nature, it takes your breath away. Then all these damn stuffs are happening nowhere but in my mind and your mind. If you still don’t get it, I will tell you mathematically, to this damn society you need to give a damn so that their damn and your damn will cancel leaving you into a fearless world where you no longer live in fear and no longer give others fear too.

Everyone is naughty, cute, sweet and wild in this world, you will know this when you put a spy camera in their private rooms. Right from the very beginning of our journey, you are being taught how to behave, what to say, what not to say, how to dress up and all those stuffs, do you realise – that is the one which is making this world a mess. Why is a person not allowed to live in the way he lives in his room? Now you will ask me – who told him that he is not allowed to? This society has made him put several masks. The only means to take-off all these masks are to just live your life like you live in your room, feel that no one is watching you, no one care about you, no expectations, only with that, you will learn to see the positive side of this world.

I know at time we even feel like raising questions to our own existences, you want to give up, fear growing – thinking you will be nothing in-front your friends, starting to feel jealous, everything is fine with all but just this one simple question, “If I am dying in an hour, what will I do now?” fear will go away – from nowhere strength pops up. When you are really weak in life, keep asking that question, don’t worry for the outcome – because you will be doing it for the love of doing it, not for any expected results. The best way to stay strong is doing what you love to do at the fullest, and the only means to do that is to keep reminding yourself that you might never wake up tomorrow, and lastly if you don’t get it, I will explain mathematically, that fear in you will be cancelled by the fear of death so that there will be no fear, making you enjoy the moment at the fullest.

