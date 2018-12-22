Dzuko deal confined to Nagaland portion : CM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 21: Chief Minister N Biren has categorically stated that the deal signed between the Government of Manipur, Government of Nagaland and civil society organisations regarding Dzuko Valley was confined only to Nagaland portion of the valley.

Responding to a call attention motion raised by Congress MLA K Meghachandra regarding the deal, Chief Minister N Biren assured on the floor of the House that his Government would not let go even an inch of the State’s territory.

Raising the call attention, K Meghachandra said that the agreement signed to secure release of 15 trekkers of the State who were arrested by Nagaland Police in connection with a wildfire which broke out at Dzuko Valley may pave way for the neighbouring State to take over the entire valley.

The agreement has declarations which say that Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) and Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO) are custodians of Dzuko Valley.

After the agreement had been already signed, MMTA came out with a clarification that it was signed by a branch secretary, not the central authority of MMTA and they did not study the points of the agreement properly before signing it, Meghachandra said.

He went on to say that it is advisable for the State Government to come out with an unambiguous clarification on the issue.

Chief Minister N Biren said that the dispute between Nagaland and Manipur over Dzuko Valley started in 1985 and some civil society organisations had called bandhs and general strikes on the issue.

Pointing out that Dzuko Valley is located at the border of Manipur and Nagaland, Biren said that earlier Dzuko Valley could be reached only from the side of Nagaland but now one can go to Dzuko Valley from Mao.

The 15 trekkers were arrested by Nagaland Police after they ran into Nagaland side of the valley as a wildfire broke out. The agreement signed thereafter with a Cabinet Minister of the State Government is confined to the Nagaland portion of the valley and it has nothing to do with the Manipur portion, the Chief Minister clarified.

A police case was registered against the 15 trekkers for intruding into the Nagaland portion of Dzuko Valley but two-third of the valley belongs to Manipur and this must be known to them (Nagaland), Biren asserted.

Nonetheless, the dispute cannot be allowed to drag on forever. The State Government would work to resolve it at the level of the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

There is also a pressing need to develop Dzuko Valley as a tourist spot at the earliest and plans are afoot to construct a guest house at the valley, Biren informed the House.