Dzuko ‘deal’ null and void, says MMTA

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 8: Manipur Mountaineering and Trek-king Association (MMTA) has declared that the agreement which was signed between Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, DGP (Nagaland), Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO) and Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) with PHED Minister L Dikho and officials of MMTA, to secure the release of the 8 trekkers who were arrested by Nagaland police in connection with a fire at Dzuko valley on November 26, is null and void.

It may be recalled that MMTA organised a trekking expedition to Dzuko valley as a part of the recent Manipur Sangai Festival 2018, which was participated by 15 trekkers.

During the trip, on November 26, a wildfire broke out and 8 of the trekkers ran towards Nagaland side of the valley to escape the fire and were caught by SAPO volunteers.

Even though the 8 trekkers were rescued by Nagaland police, they were arrested by the same police after SAPO lodged an FIR against them.

Considering the potential of the issue to create a serious land dispute between the two neighbouring States of Nagaland and Manipur, PHED Minister L Dikho personally went to Nagaland and brought back the arrested trekkers on bail on November 30.

But the most interesting revelation was that a seven point agreement was signed between Advisor to Naga-land CM Viketol Sakhrie, DGP T John Longkumer, SAPO president Neiketou, SAYO president Zakieleto Tsukru, SDC Zakhama Alemyapang Longchar (for Nagaland) and Minister L Dikho and MMTA Senapati branch secretary Heera Prajuli, so as to secure the release of the arrested trekkers.

The said agreement mentioned that SAPO and SAYO are the legal custodians of the Dzuko valley, that MMTA admitted their wrongs and faults and that they had illegally entered the valley violating the agreement executed between the Governments of the two States which defined the entry point into the valley, that ‘illegal’ MMTA trekkers had started the fire, that the PHED Minister tendered an apology to SAPO, SAYO and the people of Nagaland for the devastation caused and that after the apology and admittance from Manipur side, SAPO and SAYO have decided not to object the bail for the booked culprits.

The agreement also mentioned that the fine amount for the violators was agreed at Rs 5000 instead of the normal Rs 1,00,000 fine and that the Government of Manipur and MMTA will exercise all means to ensure that no such incidents happen in the future and necessary steps will be taken up to notify and spread awareness on this matter.

Speaking to media persons at MMTA office at Minuthong today, the association’s president Bijoy Kakchingtabam said that the agreement which was signed on November 30 is null and void and appealed to the Chief Minister to take up necessary steps to prevent future obstruction and hindrances from Nagaland side while venturing into Dzuko valley.

He clarified that the agreement was signed as a desperate measure to secure the safe release of the arrested trekkers and explained that Dzuko valley is around 3 sq km in size out of which 2/3rd belongs to Manipur.

As such, SAPO and SAYO claiming to be legal custodians of the valley, is preposterous, he said adding that MMTA will not accept the said notion.

They can be legal custodians of the valley part which belongs to Nagaland, he added.

Bijoy admitted that the MMTA trekkers were at fault for venturing into Nagaland’s side but added that claiming Dzuko valley as Nagaland’s territory is unacceptable and no body or association can claim that Dzuko valley belongs to Nagaland or ban anyone from entering the valley.

Pointing out that MMTA has been organising trekking trips to Dzuko valley since 1985, Bijoy said that such boundary/land issues are caused by the failure of the State Government to act properly.

He then appealed the Government to build an approach road to Dzuko valley from Manipur side, a rest house for trekkers and tourists, adding that all the Governments which have come and gone as well as the present Government, have failed to heed to these demands.

He further continued that no body or association can prohibit entry into Dzuko valley from Manipur side and warned against any kind of ban or obstruction by any association or body.