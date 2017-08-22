E Tilotama Mixed Kang Tournament LEC (A) thrash KYC Kalinagar to storm into final

Imphal, Aug 21: LEC (A) won a massive victory over KYC Kalinagar by a margin of 20-7 today in the first semi-final of the 16th E Tilotama Memorial Mixed Kang Tournament 2017 at the Kalimai Mandhob in Jiribam and stormed into the final.

In the final, LEC will face the winner of the second semi-final match between Echel Club Dibong and NMK Ning- thembam, which is scheduled tomorrow.