Eagle Athletic win Futsal Championship

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 26 : The Futsal Championship organised by LamkaCore at Rayburn High School, New Lamka, Churachandpur which commenced from March 23 concluded today. The first of its kind, the tournament saw participation from 60 teams and a total of 93 matches were played at night under floodlights with a total of 896 goals conceded during the tournament.

In the final match, Eagles Athletic thrashed Friendship FC 3-0 which was graced by Siam Hanghal, ISL player as chief guest who gave away the champions trophy, said a press release issued by the organiser.