Earth crack revisits Kpi, hits Makuli

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Jun 19 : The mysterious Kalikhola earth crack last June that sank vast areas of J Songtun and Kalikhola in Kangpokpi which grabbed Nationwide attention has revisited the area this monsoon again, hitting hard Makuli Nepali village, the adjacent village to Kalikhola.

The earth fissure at Makuli Nepali village under Champhai sub division in Kangpokpi district appeared on June 18 morning triggering alarm among the 27 households of Makuki Nepali. The village had already experienced the wrath of Kalikhola earth crack last year in some parts.

The earth fissure that developed in Makuli village hit some paddy field and an open space near to J Songtun river flowing through Kalapahar. Residents near the earth crack said the fissure has been widening gradually. If it slides into J Songtun river it could be detrimental as it will lead to water logging apart from dismantling several residential houses.

Though the exact figure of the affected land could not be ascertained as of now, it has already had an effect on vast areas in Makuli while massive landslide also damaged huge areas in Kalikhola-Makuli border.

Last year Kalikhola earth crack had taken down vast land of J Songtun and Kalikhola apart from causing flood in Kalapahar area when water logging that was formed owing to the earth crack had burst submerging the low lying Kalapahar.

A team of experts from NDMA, GSI, CRRI, CWC, BRO and IMD had conducted preliminary assessment at the earth crack site at Kalikhola and Makuli last monsoon nad had suggested avoiding water stagnation in the higher plane through terrace cultivation and man made ponds.

Despite the suggestions from the experts large tracts of land come under terrace cultivation till today and the villagers could not easily let og of this practise unless they are provided an alternate means.

Meanwhile, owing to the downhill movement of Kalikhola Hill and a massive landslide near the border area of Makuli, water has accumulated at various locations in the area.

Dr Rangitabali Waikhom, IAS, DC Kangpokpi and her team while inspecting the upstream of J Songtun river, also known as River Kali found about 2 to 3 locations to store water in a dam like structure. The team on further inspection from Makuli village located at the south northern portion of the river discovered that a vast dam-like structure was also formed. The dam like structure is suspected to be about 30- 40 feet in depth.

The district administration is of the opinion that a sudden burst of the dam like structure may create a flash flood downstream at the low lying Kalapahar and proposed a controlled blast so as to minimize the damage which will be caused by the force of water if it breaks on its own.

Following the directive of DC Kangpokpi, SDO Champhai, Chunglenmang Kipgen, MCS and SDC (HQ), Kaigoulal Kipgen, Jr. MCS jointly assessed the water logging and upstream of J Songtun river with representatives from Water Resources Department today.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road connecting Haipi – Kalapahar and Twilang (IT Road) area via Kalikhola and Makuli was seen having slid down towards the river side owing to the landslide while two PMGSY roads were completely damaged by the strong current owing to the incessant rainfall recently.

According to the report of SDO Champhai on the assessment, there are 2 to 3 cases of dam like structure along the upper stream of J Songtun river. The largest water body among the built up dam is expected to be above 5 feet in depth, roughly 15 metres wide and 25 meters in length.

It also said that fissures and cracks are observed on both sides of the riverbank. Earth cracks and fissures are observed in Makuli village located roughly 200 meters away the stream.

The joint assessment team after assessing the condition of the water logging due to the landslide and earth crack at Kalikhola and Makuli village and situation at J Songtun river deliberated with DC Kangpokpi on their assessment.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner rushed to the medical camp at Phoikon village under T Vaichong sub division, around 60 Kms from Kangpokpi DHQs where hundreds of people were affected due to landslides and flood in the area.

The Deputy Commissioner along with SDC (HQ) Kaigoulal Kipgen and other officials from DC Kangpokpi and CMO Kangpokpi staff distributed relief materials to the victims while assessing their health condition during the camp.

Detailed reports on damages and destructions in Kangpokpi district owing to the incessant rainfall which triggered landslide, flood and other natural mishap in the district will be presented soon by the district administration.