Eastern Army Commander

IMPHAL, Jan 20: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Army Command, Lieutenant General MM Naravane, will arrive on a three day visit from January 21 to 23.

MM Naravane will be briefed on the security situation in the State and will review the operational preparedness of the formation, said a well placed source.

The Army Commander is responsible for security of borders with China along Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in the north, with Bangladesh along West Bengal, Meghalaya, Tripura and Assam and with Myanmar along Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram in the east.