Eastern United FC, Changbei FC secure wins

IMPHAL, Dec 11 : TNFLCFC Araang League 2017 organised in commemoration of the Tangkhul players from 22nd Manipur Labour Corps who played for the 66th unit team in Blargies, France during WWI, 1917 resumed today despite the heavy rain at Bakshi Mini Stadium, Ukhrul. The tournament was put on hold due to unfavourable weather condition since December 9.

In the first match of the day, Eastern United FC defeated Khuirei FC 2-0. Romesh of Eastern United FC scored the first goal while the second goal came from an own goal conceded by Kaping Kongvah of Khuirei FC.

The second match between Sagolband FC and Senapati FC ended in a goalless draw.

In the third encounter, Changvei FC beat ZION FC by a narrow 1-0 margin. The winning goal for ZION was scored by Khiuwungbu in the 60th minute.

UUFC will face GUFA tomorrow at 10 am while Muvanlai Athletics will take on NRSU in the second match at 12 pm at Bakshi Mini Stadium.