Easy day for BMSC, YWC in IWDFA Super League

IMPHAL, Sep 16: BMSC, Tabungkhok clinched a thrilling 1-0 win over SKYC, Sekmai today in the ongoing S Birendra Singh Memorial Super Division football league, 2016 organised by Imphal West District Football Association at SKYC ground, Awang Sekmai.

The winner for BMSC was scored by Maheshchand in the 56th minute.

In another match, YWC, Malom beat CHIKL, Chajing 1-0. Bolen Meitei scored the winner for YWC in the 7th minute.