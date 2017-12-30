Echel Club edge out Kuki Sporting Club 2-0

JIRIBAM, Dec 29 : Echel Club, Dibong saw off Kuki Sporting Club (KSC) with a 2-0 victory today to cruise into quarter final of the ongoing 27th KC Mallick Memorial Invitation Football Tournament 2017-18 organised by All Jiribam Sports Association, AJSA at Jiribam Higher Secondary playground.

Both teams started the match cautiously trying to open up but without much result. The latter part of the first half saw Echel Club taking control of the game and it was Phillips who struck the opener in the 37th minute of the match and handed Echel Club a 1-0 lead. KSC also tried hard to restore parity but failed in front of well orchestrated defence line of the Dibong side. Geetchandra scored the last goal of the match in the 90th minute.

JYC Jairol Pokpi will face LFC Lungreijang in the first quarter final match tomorrow.