ECI issues poll instructions

IMPHAL, Feb 4: Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain has directed all the election officials of the State to stay ready as well as to make sure no shortage of any kind are present at the polling stations in light of the approaching Lok Sabha election.

According to a reliable source, the Dy Election Commissioner held meetings with election officials and security personnel of Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura, through video conference today.

The source continued that for Manipur, Chief Electoral Officer PK Singh, Security Nodal Officer ADGP L Kailun, Joint CEO N Ramananda, DCs and SPs were present during the video conference in which Deputy Election Commissioner directed all the officials concerned to look after all requirements of each and every polling stations.

The Dy Election Commissioner also instructed the authority concerned to do the needful when it comes to vehicle arrangements and security details as well, the source added.

He also instructed that all pending cases should be diposed off and ascertain the number of gun license holders in the State, the source added.