Eco blockade

The State Government may declare its decision to release United Naga Council (UNC) president Gaidon Kamei and information secretary Stephen Shangkhel in case the UNC’s presidential council meeting scheduled tomorrow takes a decision to lift the indefinite blockade.

To facilitate communication between the State Government and the UNC, Ministry of Home Affairs, Joint Secretary (North East in-charge) Satyendra Garg would land here tomorrow afternoon.

Incidentally, both Gaidon Kamei and Shangkhel Stephen will be produced before the Court of CJM, Imphal East tomorrow.