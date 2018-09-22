Editors feted at Irabot memorial observation

By Our Staff Reporter

THOUBAL, Sep 21: As part of the ongoing month long observation which remembers the life and works of Lamyanba Hijam Irabot, Manipur Proletariat Peoples’ Democratic Union (MPPDU) along with other like minded group including Socialist Student’ Union of Manipur (SSUM), Proletarian Feminist Movement, Manipur (PoFM) and Socialist Women Association (SWA) felicitated 8 news editors in an event held at Heirok Keithel, Thoubal, today.

The editors who were felicitated during the function are Y Rupachandra, Chief Editor Impact TV, Hemantakumar Ningombam, Editor Hueiyen Lanpao, Maibam Helendro, Editor ISTV, Krishnamohon, Editor Sanaleibak, Labango, Editor Kangla Pao, Khumukcham Rinku, Editor Imphal Times, Khogendro Khomdram, Editor The Sangai Express (Manipuri) and Uttamkumar Naorem, Editor Image TV, Kakching.

Speaking at the event, SSUM secretary, Bhushan Longjam presented a brief history on the life of Hijam Irabot and conveyed how Lamyanba Irabot was forced to become a revolutionary on this day in 1948.

He said that the editors were feted to encourage them to play vital roles in representing the voice of the people.

Floral tributes were also paid to Lamyanba Irabot’s statue.

A march past competition and various other items were also held during the event.

The programme was also attended by Ahongshanbam Mobi, advisor Editor Guild Manipur, L Nungshisana, Chairperson, Heirok Nagar Panchayat, Th Birjit, Vice Chairperson Heirok Nagar Panchayat, N Meghachandra, president MPPDU, S Yaima Meitei, president in charge SSUM and Councillors of Heirok Nagar Panchayat.

Meanwhile, Irabot Celebration Committee also organised a Lamyanba Hijam Irabot remembrance programme at Lamlai Chalou Irabot Park, Khundrakpam, Imphal East, today.