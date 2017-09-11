Editors Guild to tour Vietnam

IMPHAL, Sep 10: International exposure tour for media organised by Editors Guild Manipur (EGM) for the year 2018 will be from March 1 to 7, conveyed EGM in a press release issued by its secretary general.

All interested members of the EGM have been requested to submit their passports and deposit Rs10,000 each by September 30 to the secretary general.

The release informed that the 2018 tour will be made to Ho Chi Minh city of Vietnam and that Vietnam has been chosen as it is one of the strategic Nations that will play a vital role as Indian Act East policy has been rolled out.

The International tour of the EGM is a self sponsored programme organised by EGM for its members as capacity building measure and to enhance the understanding of the various south east Asian Nations as well as neighbouring Nations.

So far the members have visited three countries and have gained immense exposure. EGM feels that it is crucial for the Editors of Manipur to gain insight into these Nations as India puts its “Look East” policy into “Act East” mode, it said.

Manipur is also set to play a crucial role as it is the first “port of call” for many South Asian Countries. Both the Asian Highway AH1 and AH2 which will play a crucial link in the policy, will pass through Manipur, the release added.