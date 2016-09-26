Edn Minister demands apology

IMPHAL, Sep 25 : Education Minister Dr Kh Ratankumar has asked Mayang Imphal Municipal Council Councillor Janeshori and Mayang Imphal BJP Mandal president Ravi to justify the allegations levelled against him over the incident that took place at Mayang Imphal Maning Khunou. The Education Minister in a press meet held at his quarter at Babupara today said the incident had nothing to do with him.

The Minister said he paid a brief visit to Wangjam Meino’s house at Anilongbi Pukhri to inquire about the health of his ailing wife. “There is no definite reason for me to disrupt the meeting. The allegations charged against me by the Mayang Imphal Municipal Council Councillor Janeshori is completely baseless,” the Minister said. On claims that about 20 rounds of gun shots were heard on the western side of the Councillor’s residence, Dr Kh Ratankumar said nobody in the nearby area heard any gunshots. He has urged all the concerned to crosscheck if any one in the area heard gunshots on the day. He has further condemned the alleged false charges levelled against him. Mayang Imphal BJP Mandal president Ravi yesterday said that the Minister visited Meino’s house with an ulterior motive to disrupt the meeting that was held in the neighbouring house. The Minister has demanded both Janeshori and Ravi to justify their allegations within three days.