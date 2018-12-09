Edn Minister inspects infrastructure sites

IMPHAL, Dec 8 (DIPR)

Education Minister Thok-chom Radheshyam inspec- ted Dhanamanjuri College campus which has been upgraded to Dhanamanjuri University (DMU) along with the areas allotted for infra-structure development today.

The sites assigned for the construction of new library, canteen and academic necessities were inspected by the Ministerial team in accordance with the recom- mendations of the Government.

The Minister stated that developmental works will begin soon to meet the deadline set under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme.

He conveyed that the existing college will also be strengthened apart from the construction of infrastructures and added that all necessary, precautionary and preventive measures will be taken up to avoid any disturbance during academic sessions.

Radheshyam said that library and canteen are two basic requirements for students.

Looking at the existing library building, he said that a library for the University will be established as per the guidance under RUSA.

He said that the library will be equipped with facilities that would help in meeting the academic and research needs of the students and academicians.

The Minister also stated that canteen is another key area which should maintain hygiene and serve healthy foods or snacks to the students.

He noted that, as per RUSA guidelines, a Cluster University must consist of three to five colleges with an exception of two to three colleges in the North East region.

However, in case of Manipur, the number of cluster colleges was directed to increase, from three to five as a special case.

It may be recalled that the Manipur Legislative Assembly passed the Dhana- manjuri University Bill 2017 on August 3, 2017.

Dhanamanjuri University, he said, comprises of five institutions viz, Dhanamanjuri College of Science, Dhanamanjuri College of Arts, Dhanamanjuri College of Commerce, LMS Law College and GP Women’s College, which occupy common, adjoining or neighbouring physical spaces within a range of 10 km.

Th Radheshyam said that the seat intake of the Manipur University is quite low as compared to the number of students graduating from different colleges of Manipur.

The introduction of the Dhanamanjuri University, he added has provided an opportunity for students to get admission for higher studies besides the Manipur University and avoid wasting money at other universities outside the State.

This in turn will also increase the number of students’ enrolment in Master’s Degree course in the State, he noted.

He said that Dhanamanjuri University is a result of the commitment and dedication of every stakeholder of the higher education specially the faculties of the five colleges.

He added that from the efforts and guidance of the present Government, the education sector in Manipur is now progressing gradually.

Radheshyam appealed to all the faculties concerned, students and public to render support and treat the properties of the institution as their own.

The Minister was accompanied by the officials of the Dhanamanjuri University.