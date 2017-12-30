Edn Minister warns Govt teachers working in pvt institutes

IMPHAL, Dec 29: Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam has warned all Government school teachers working in private institutes, if there are any, to stop the same unethical practice.

Speaking at an interaction programme with media persons at the SSA State Mission Authority project office at Babupara today, Radheshyam said that there are reports of some Higher Secondary School Lecturers teaching at private teachers’ education institutes.

Informing that the Government has been working to identify them, he warned all the Government teachers working at private institutes to stop the same unethical practice immediately.

It would be better to dismiss those teachers who do not have any principle or morality, he said.

The biggest challenge to Education Department is the shortage of teachers, their welfare and training.

After 447 Graduate teachers were promoted to Higher Secondary School Lecturers, there was agitation in the process of posting them.

For instance, there was agitation against transfer of 40 teachers from TG Higher Secondary School.

Most of the Government schools were generally established by local people before the Government provided grant-in-aid and finally took over. As such, there is infrastructure shortage in many schools and a number of teachers are not competent enough.

Taking serious note of the negative comments made by public against the two directorates of the Education Department, Radhe- shyam appealed to all teachers to discharge their duties diligently and sincerely.

He also conveyed gratitude to media for pointing out the many shortages and shortfalls of Education Department.

To a query, the Education Minister said that the Government has been planning to amalgamate two/three primary schools together as the number of students at these schools are too less compared to the number of teachers.

For the valley districts, the plan for amalgamation of schools is now in the final stage. Detail reports would be furnished to concerned MLAs and all stake holders would be consulted before the plan is put into action, Radheshyam said.

It would take some more time to finalise a similar plan for Jiribam and the hill districts, he informed.

To another query, Radhe-shyam said that the Manipur Private Schools (Registration & Regulation) Act 2017 and the Manipur Coaching Centre (Registration & Regulation) Act 2017 were enacted on September 11 this year, and rules of these Acts are being framed.

All stake holders would be consulted before the rules are finalised.

Collection of land records for Government schools and colleges is going on and plans are afoot to open smart classes in some selected higher secondary schools, he informed.

Education (S) Director Th Kirankumar said that online processing of teachers’ GPP and digitalization of service books have been launched while Aadhar enrolment for around 61,000 students and teachers has been completed.

The directorate has been planning to get 25,406 teachers enrolled for Diploma in Elementary Education course by March 2019, Kiran Kumar said.

Higher and Technical Education Commissioner H Deleep said that against the State Government’s plan of recruiting 280 Assistant Professors, recruitment of 255 has been okayed while some others are pending due to litigations.

After due process has been initiated for appointment of 25 college Principals, the same process has been completed for 13.

One major challenge of higher education in the State is absenteeism on the part of both teachers and students but there must be a solution to this problem, said the Commissioner.