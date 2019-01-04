Education call sounded on DESAM foundation day

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 3: The 17th foundation day of Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) was held at Maharaj Chandrakirti auditorium today.

The event, which was organised under the theme ‘Learning outcome and education’s promise’, was attended by Art and Culture as well as Health and Family Welfare Minister Langpoklakpam Jayantakumar, DESAM president Salam Akash, Manipur University Students’ Welfare Dean Prof Ch Yashawanta and Manipur University Culture Registrar Longjam Joychandra as the chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively.

Speaking at the event, K Jayantakumar stressed on the importance of education and said that education will always be a part of the society and added that it is very much needed for the development of the society as a whole.

Education means to gain knowledge, he added.

The Minister continued that there are many education systems but the main question is whether the people are adhering to the said education system properly.

He said that the people are reluctant to send their children to the Govt schools where education is free and rushing to private schools which charge high fees and added that this is mainly due to the lack of determination and action on the part of the Government schools.

On the other hand, Jayantakumar said that it is impossible for everyone to get a Government job as soon they finish their education.

The main objective of education is not only getting a job but to bring development to the society, he added.

Jayantakumar conveyed that the reason for the existence of CSOs and students organisation like DESAM is to correct the loopholes and faults in the education system.

Lauding the contribution of DESAM and other student bodies, the Minister claimed that in certain situations, there may be friction between such organisations and the Government but they can all be resolved peacefully and amicably.

The Minister then expressed desire for DESAM to put emphasis on the art and culture sector as well.

Speaking at the event, DESAM president Salam Akash said that it is high time for all to consider if the teaching and education style of the modern day justify the result or outcome.

For example, it is necessary to analyse if the large amount of funds poured into developing the lower primary and higher primary education sector in the State by the Government is proportionate with the end result, he explained.

He claimed that the conditions of lower primary and higher secondary education in the State have deteriorated to a great degree.

The same is true for college education as well, Akash added. On the other hand, people are spending huge amount of money in sending their children to private schools. But it is certainly questionable if all those money has been used properly and if the education received from these expensive schools have enabled the students to face the stiff competition of the modern world, he said.

The DESAM president continued that it is also high time to look into the inclusion of the State’s history, culture, traditions etc as well as lessons to bring unity in the State, in the syllabi and curriculum of the students.

He informed that a mass reformation campaign will be launched by DESAM from this year and appealed to the people to extend support and cooperation to the campaign.

As a part of the event, six Government teachers were selected and handed Chingnung Maichou Khongnangthaba award which consisted of a cash prize, certificate and shawl.

A blood donation camp was also organised as a part of DESAM’s foundation day. Newly elected office bearers of many student unions from various educational institutes were also felicitated as well.