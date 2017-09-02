Education Minister attends MTU Freshers’ Meet

IMPHAL, Sep 1 (DIPR): Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam has said that every moment in life should be treasured for once the time is gone it will never come back and also every difficulties or tasks that come in life should be appreciated for they shape and polish the life making it more refined.The Minister was speaking as chief guest at the Freshers’ Meet, 2017-18 of Manipur Technical University (MTU) at the Government Polytechnic auditorium (Temporary Campus). He said that everyone present in the institution should appreciate each other, the different facets of ideas, philosophy and religion as members of a big family of MTU.Forgive and forget are qualities that make the great man, filling the environment with positivity to support and help each other. The teacher and guardians should guide and mentor the youths in taking the right choice, he added. Vice-Chancellor, Manipur Technical University H Deleep Singh said that the institution in itself is in the initial stage having been only two years old. He said that the profiling of the institution lies in the hand of the students who are studying here as these student will one day become the faculty. Character foundation is one of the important needs that must be established in the institutions for development of students, he added. Principal, Manipur Institute of Technology RK Hemakumar Singh said that knowledge, skill and attitude are the qualities which are a must for the engineering students to become the contributor of the society.