Education Minister to grace Edu-fest at Ukhrul

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Sep 1 : Education Minister Th Redheshyam will grace the State Level Education Festival to be held from September 6 to 8 at Town Hall, Phungreitang Ukhrul.

This was disclosed during a press conference held today at UDJWA office Viewland by the secretary of North East Foundation for Education Culture (NEFEC) AC Tamyo.

Tamyo said the foundation was formed with the objective of exploring the inborn talents of young school going children and expose their talent to the world.

He mentioned that after the inception of the foundation in 2015, NEFEC started conducting the Super 10 scholarship for students studying from Class VI to XII every year while Humble 15 was launched for the under privileged section of students from BPL families.

Education Minister Th Radheshyam will inaugurate the Ist State Level Education Festival.

In the Edu-Fest, competitions will include Spelling Bee, Quiz, Painting, Acting, Singing, My Dream, Extempore while a cultural show will be held during the three days observation.

Among the competition “My Dream” will be newly introduced particularly to draw and explore the talent of a student allowing him or her to exhibit their talent in futurological project, art and craft and fiction story.

According to the secretary, more than 18 schools of Ukhrul district have qualified in the audition held for two days.

The programme will be jointly organized by NEFEC and For EdeN, Ukhrul.