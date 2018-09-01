Education Minister inpects schools at Ukhrul

DIPR

UKHRUL, Aug 31: Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam today paid a visit at the Sirarakhong Government High School and Tongu High School in Ukhrul district for the first time and inspected the condition of the schools.

Speaking to the media persons, the Minister said only few schools are there in the hills and can hardly afford to send their children to the private schools while adding that effort to give more emphasis on the infrastructure and the importance on the strength of the school staffs are being put in the Government schools of hill district to witness huge enrolment.

On the problem of inadequate number of teachers in the hill area, Th Radheshyam said that as per reservation policy, the population in valley is higher as compared to that of hill area resulting in the recruitment of more number of people from the valley while highlighting the problem faced by most of the recruited teachers who were generally women when posted to far flung remote places of the State due to lack of proper accommodations.

He also said that there are more than 34 dialects in Manipur but due to language barrier in primary level the student and teacher faced certain challenges. He said that to address this issue, the Government is deliberating to recruit teachers through district or sub-division.

Th Radheshyam assured that the approach road and the infrastructure of the school will be repaired. Later, the Minister also interacted with the students of the Tongu High School.