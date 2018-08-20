Education Minister Th Radheshyam elected as new MOA president

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 19 : Education Minister Th Radheshyam who is a representative of Manipur Basketball Association has been elected as the new president of Manipur Olympic Association at its annual general meeting and election of the members of management committee held today at the conference hall of Manipur Olympic Association, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

Th Radheshyam received 50 votes out of 53 polled to elect the office bearers for the next period of 4 years while his opponent Bijoy Koijam, former MLA and former MOA president representing Manipur Judo Association got only three votes.

L Ajit Singh of Athletic Association of Manipur, M Chourjit Singh of All Manipur Mukna Association, M Rajchandra of Manipur Golf Association got 48 votes each while K Baruni of Manipur Amateur Kho-Kho Association, Th Joykumar of Manipur Fencing Association and K Jayananda of Triathlon Association of Manipur received 47 , 46 and 45 votes respectively for the post of 6 vice presidents contested by 8 candidates including Khoibi Salam of Manipur Amateur Boxing Association (4 votes) and S Mohendro of Manipur Squash Racket Association (3 votes).

Manipur Weightlifting Association’s Sunil Elangbam was relected as the general secretary of the association receiving 51 votes against his rival All Manipur Gymnastic Association’s S Shantikumar Singh who got only 1 vote today. Basudev of Manipur Hockey was elected to the lone post of treasurer beating his rival W Ranjit of Manipur Fencing Association by 48-5 votes.

For the posts of 11 executive members contested by 12 candidates, Angom Johnson of Manipur Bowling Association (49 votes), L Baleshor of All Manipur Volleyball Association (49 votes), A Mukundo of Manipur State Kabaddi Association (47 votes), S Ekendra of Jiribam Olympic Association (35 votes), N Ibungochoubi of Manipur Equestrian Association (47 votes), Kirankumar Thangjam of Manipur Amateur Karate-Do Association (45 votes), Ningombam Thoiba of Manipur Rowing Association (34 votes), G Ranjit Sharma of Manipur Cycling Association (47 votes), Th Shyamsunder of Manipur Swimming Association (47 votes), E Sobha of Manipur Kang Association (44 votes) and Thounaojam Jayenta Singh of Manipur Table Tennis Association (45 votes) were elected while H Rotonkumar of Manipur Amateur Boxing Association got only 3 votes.

It may be mentioned that Dr GA Ibopishak of Manipur Archery Association got the post of senior vice president unchallenged. 4 other members who were elected unopposed for the posts of joint secretaries include M Biramni Singh of Wushu Association of Manipur, T Dushanta Singh of Manipur Yachting Association, Eto Tongbram of Athletic Association of Manipur and Longjam Shantikumar of Manipur Netball Association.