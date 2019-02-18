EEVFAM laments

IMPHAL, Feb 17: The Extrajudicial Execution Victims’ Families Association Manipur (EEVFAM) has lamented that despite submission of a charge sheet by the CBI in the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thoubal, against personnel of Manipur police commandos after completion of necessary investigation as per the direction of the Supreme Court of India, no action has been taken up till date.

A press release issued by the secretary of EEVFAM mentioned that aggrieved by the inaction of the authority, Athokpam Tampha, wife of one of the victims of extra judicial killing Athokpam Angousana Meitei, along with the president of EEVFAM, filed a cril misc case before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thoubal yesterday, seeking initiation of criminal proceeding after registering and assigning a registration number to the charge sheet that was submitted by the CBI in connection with the extrajudicial execution of Angousana by personnel of Thoubal police commandos. Stating that the case filed by Angousana’s wife along with EEVFAM’s president is likely to be listed tomorrow, it reminded that EEVFAM had filed a PIL to the Supreme Court of India seeking probe into 1528 cases of fake encounters perpetrated by security forces from 1979 to 2012.

CBI registered atleast 39 FIRS in connection to the extrajudicial executions and so far, 9 charge sheets naming atleast 50 police personnel, have been submitted before different Courts of the State, it added.

It may be mentioned that Athokpam Angousana Meitei was arrested by a team of Thoubal police commandoes, led by Head Constable H Sakthi on February 27, 2011. He was brutally tortured by the said team and later succumbed to his injuries the next day (February 28).