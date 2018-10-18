EEVFAM petitions DG

IMPHAL, Oct 17 : The Extra Judicial Execution Victims’ Families Association, Manipur (EEVFAM) has petitioned the DGP of Manipur police on the threats and intimidations of EEVFAM Jiribam coordi-nator Yengkhom Ibomcha Singh by Inspector S Ibotombi Singh of Jiribam police station.

EEVFAM in the petition said that Ibomcha was accused of sharing a Court order via Whatsapp in which Inspector S Ibotombi Singh has been named as an accused in Whatsapp group.

Ibomcha however made it clear that he received the Court order via Whatsapp and as the co-ordinator of EEVFAM he disseminated the information via various Whatsapp groups.

Detailing how Ibomcha was summoned to the police station and the threat perceptions that have accrued from the summons, EEVFAM urged the DGP to take up necessary legal action against Inspector Ibotombi so that Ibomcha can carry out his legitimate human rights works without fear and intimidation.