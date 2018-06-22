Effigies burnt

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 21: KSA Imphal West district council and students of NG College burnt the effigies of Chief Minister, Education Minister and MPSC Chairman in front of the college today, condemning the lack of any positive actions by the State Government and the authority concerned regarding the appointment of a non permanent resident of the State, Dr Gopalchandra Bag as the Principal of NG College.

Speaking to media persons, KSA Imphal West district council general secretary P Ranjan said that KSA and the students will continue their agitation until and unless Dr Gopalchandra Bag is removed from the post.

He claimed that as per the criteria of the recruitment notification issued by the MPSC for the posts of College Principal, the candidate should be a permanent resident of the State.

But Dr Gopalchandra Bag is a non local staying in a house on rent at Paona bazar, he claimed and added that despite repeated appeals by the KSA and the students of NG College against the appointment of the said individual as the Principal of NG College, the Government and the authority concerned have failed to take up any positive steps till date.

KSA and the students will continue the protest until and unless the non local is removed from his post, he added.