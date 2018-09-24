Effigies of CM, EM burnt, students to boycott MU exams

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 23: Joint Students’ Coordinating Committee (JSCC), comprising of AMSU, MSF, KSA, SSUK, DESAM and AIMS, burnt the effigies of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Education Minister Th Radheshyam in front of THAU ground today, protesting the arrest of some Manipur University students and teachers.

Speaking to media persons, one of the student protesters informed that the effigies were burnt as a part of the protest against the raid conducted at Manipur University hostels by security forces on the intervening night of September 20 and 21 and the act of firing tear gas shells and smoke bombs at the students, as well as arresting several students and teachers.

He further alleged that the State Government is terrorising the student and teacher communities of the university instead of trying to resolve the issue in an amicable way.

The student also alleged that MHRD and the State Government have made a fool of the university community by blatantly defying the MoA which was signed on August 16.

On the other hand JSCC volunteers also burnt the effigy of the CM at Tera bazar today, demanding the CM to step down in connection with the re-ignited university issue. Speaking to media persons, JSCC member Tanzanian Kh demanded the State Government to release the arrested students and teachers of Manipur University at the earliest unconditionally. The agitating students also raised slogans decrying and refusing to accept the appointment of Professor K Yugindro as the Pro VC of the university.

On the other hand, Manipur University has been in a complete state of disarray following the midnight raid at the boys hostel. Following the incident and the arrest of students and teachers of the university, the post graduate students of various MU Departments have announced their decision to boycott their exams.

According to a source, the students have demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the arrested students and teachers and to remove all the security personnel deployed inside the university campus immediately.

They have also threatened to boycott all their exams until and unless the authorities concerned accept their demands and take up necessary measures to bring back normalcy to the university. The examination boycott will be effective for Geography, Commerce, Physics, Philosophy, Statistics, English and Cultural Studies, Economics, Computer Science, Earth Science, Manipuri, Education and Linguistics departments, the source added. On the other hand, Science Department MU, DM College, Manipur College and GP Women College organised a joint meeting today and demanded immediate release of the arrested individuals unconditionally as well as immediate cancellation of the order suspending the arrested teachers.

Condemning the deployment of security forces inside the university campus, the meeting also urged the Central and State Governments to bring back normalcy to the university at the earliest.