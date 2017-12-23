Efforts on to draft PMP Bill anew: Biren One Rohingya arrested, seven at large

IMPHAL, Dec 22: In consonance with the public demand for enforcement of Inner Line Permit System (ILPS) or a similar mechanism in the State, the State Government has already constituted a consultative committee and a drafting committing, and it is working to draft the Manipur Peoples Bill 2015 anew, Chief Minister N Biren stated on the floor of the Manipur Legislative Assembly today.

He further informed the House that one Rohingya has been arrested from Jiribam under the Foreigners Act while seven other companions fled into jungles and police have been searching for them.

Saying that there is a nagging apprehension about eruption of a mass movement for enforcement of ILPS or a similar mechanism in the State, Congress MLA (Wangkhem AC) Keisam Meghachandra raised a call attention motion in the State Assembly today.

Acknowledging that the ILPS issue is a public issue, the Chief Minister asserted that what is more important than tabling a Bill is get the Bill converted into an Act.

“The ILPS issue would not have arisen had all the Members of the House worked with sincerity and a sense of nationalism”, Biren said.

The ILPS issue appeared because inter-State transporters brought in outsiders continuously, SDOs/SDCs allotted pattas to outsiders without proper verification and politicians enlisted them in the electoral roll with the sole objective of garnering their votes, he continued.

“We are responsible for the present situation. Nonetheless, with the establish- ment of the new Government, entry of non-local people into the State is being closely monitored at Jiribam, Moreh and Ukhrul”, Biren said.

An FIR has been registered against the arrested Rohingya as well as the seven companions who have fled into jungles under the Foreigners Act.

Out of 560 people verified at Jiribam, 165 could not be identified whether they are Indians or foreigners as they could not pro- duce proper identity-proof documents. As such, they have been turned back. There was also an instance where a Bangladeshi National was arrested, Biren continued.

Some bamboo bridges built over Jiri river have been dismantled and two temporary police pickets have been opened at Jiribam.

To check entry of foreigners by crossing Jiri river, 50/60 police personnel have been sent to Jiribam as reinforcement together with boats, stated Chief Minister N Biren who is also in charge of Home Department.

Even though the President of India reserved and rejected the Manipur Peoples Bill 2015, the Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms (7th Amendment) Bill 2015 and the Manipur Shops and Establishments (2nd Amendment) Bill 2015 have not been rejected yet. As such, it appears that they are likely to be approved, Biren remarked.

The three Bills were drafted in the interest of all the indigenous people of the land but due to certain lapses and misunderstanding, there were violent reactions resulting in huge casualties. The new Government has constituted a consultative committee and a drafting committee to consult all stake holders and draft a new Bill which would be acceptable to all indigenous people of the land.

It takes time to draft a Bill acceptable to all communities. Nevertheless, the Government would put in all efforts to table the Bill as soon as possible, Biren assured the House.

It would be very beneficial if the MLAs survey non-local people in their respective Assembly segments and present unofficial reports, Biren added. Earlier, raising the call attention motion, K Meghachandra said that there were just 2719 non-local people in Manipur 1948 but the population of non-local has now swelled to over nine lakh. The issue is now very critical. Now non-local people have won even Gram Panchayat elections, Meghachandra said. He then urged the State Government to convene another session of the State Assembly and table a Bill at the earliest.