EGM condemns murder of B’lore scribe

IMPHAL, Sep 6 : The Editors’ Guild, Manipur has joined various media organisations and well wishers in condemning the murder of senior journalist and Editor, Gauri Lankesh in front of her residence at Bengaluru last night and demanded that the Government of Karnataka take full responsibility for her murder.

In a statement, EGM expressed shock over the murder of the Editor who was known for her fearless views in her newspaper as well as in other fora and added that EGM supports all journalist organisations in protesting her murder. It is a direct attack on the freedom of expression, said EGM and added that such an attack is not new in Manipur and thus EGM understands the pain of the bereaved family members.