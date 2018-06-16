Eid ul Fitr wishes

IMPHAL, Jun 15: Governor Dr Najma Heptulla has conveyed heartiest greetings to the people of Manipur, especially to the Muslim brethren on the auspicious and joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

She conveyed that the holy festival follows the month long fasting period of Ramadan and is celebrated in a spirit of peace, love and universal brotherhood.

The festival embraces one and all and teaches mankind to do good deeds to enrich the soul, she said and stated that the message of Eid-ul-Fitr is relevant today more than ever when there is mistrust and turmoil all around.

Urging the people to celebrate the festival and rise above all the difference, she appealed to the people to work together for a peaceful and prosperous society.

MAHUD Minister Th Shyamkumar also conveyed warm wishes and greetings to the people of the State, especially the Muslim brethren on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Conveying that the festival will bolster peace, brotherhood and prosperity in the State, he once again wished the citizens of Manipur on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Works Minister Th Biswajit also extended heartiest greetings to the people of Manipur, especially the Muslim brethren on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed for the festival to bring peace, joy and happiness to the State and strengthen the bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood among the people of the State.

On the other hand, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president TN Haokip and ex-Deputy CM G Gaikhangam also conveyed wishes to the people of the State, especially the Muslim brethren on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.