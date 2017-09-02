Eid-ul-Zuha greetings

IMPHAL, Sep 1: General Officer Commanding (GOC) Red Shield Division extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakri-Id) which falls tomorrow.

On the occasion, the GOC urged that people should cast away all inhibitions and promote harmony, peaceful coexistence and brotherhood.

The GOC asserted that a positive environment of growth among all communities must be the way forward and must take steps together to shun violence to provide conducive environment for overall progress and development of the the State of Manipur.

Major General Virendra Singh, VSM, IGAR (South) and all Ranks of the Assam Rifles also extended warm greetings and sincere goodwill to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of “Id-Ul-Zuha (Bakrid)”.

IG AR (South) described the festival as one of the most important festivals for Muslims which is observed and celebrated as a festival of sacrifice and said that the festival may strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among the people.

He also conveyed his earnest message of peace, harmony and unity on this joyous occasion and wished that the goodwill and harmony will bring us all together for ushering in a peaceful and prosperous era.