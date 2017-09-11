‘Elected members need co-operation of people’

IMPHAL, Sep 10 (DIPR): Edcuation Minister Th Radheshyam Singh, today graced the “Silver Jubilee Celebration” of Chingdompok High School, Heirok as chief guest and stated that elected members are not for particular party or region, but are representatives of the people and for bringing development in the state , the elected members in turn need the co- operation and support of the public.

Speaking at the celebration, he congratulated the school for securing 100 per cent success in the recently conducted Class X examination and attributed the success due to the dedication and sacrifice of the teachers who do not earn well.

As a token of appreciation, he announced monetary assistance to Chingdompok High School to develop sector in the constituency. The Minister also appealed to the educated youth who want to follow teaching profession to get training in education since the untrained teachers will not be able to enter the profession in future. He further stated that many schools want to convert their schools as Government run schools but unfortunately after the conversion instead of achieving success it is more in the declining process.

Noting the inconveniences at Heirok AC in terms of drinking water, health, education, road transport, irrigation etc, the Minister promised to do his best in solving the problems in a short period.

42 meritorious students of the school were also felicitated during the function.

The Minister also inspected Lupo Manjuri Girls’ High School which has not been functioning for the last three/ four years and assured the local people that he will do everything to make the school fucntion properly.

The Silver Jubilee Celebration was also attended by Rameshwor Maibam, president, SMDC, Company Commander of 54 Btn. BSF, Heirok Post, RK Robindro Singh, founder Head Master of Chingdompok High School Th Chourajit Singh as president and guests of honour.