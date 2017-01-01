Election likely to be held in second week of February CEO pledges to enforce code of conduct stringently

IMPHAL, Dec 31: Chief Electoral Officer VK Dewangan has vowed to enforce the election model code of conduct most stringently once due notification is issued for the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election.

Briefing media persons at the Old Secretariat conference hall today, CEO VK Dewangan categorically stated that no political party or candidate would be allowed to violate the model code of conduct.

It is reported that the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election is most likely to be held in the second week of February 2017.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken up all necessary measures to ensure that the election is held in a free and fair manner, he said.

The State’s total number of voters is 18,94,000 and they include 42636 youngsters who have been enrolled in the electoral list for the first time.

FIRs have been registered against people who submitted fake birth certificates for enrolment in the electoral list.

No political parties should use official vehicles for non-official works. Ministers and MLAs should not use official vehicles except for official works and travelling between their residences and offices, Dewangan stated.

Ministers should not summon any Government official except for law and order related works and relief measures in the event of natural calamities.

No candidates should use official vehicles while going for submission of nomination papers.

No political party or candidate should address election rallies which can hurt sentiments of another community, religious group etc.

No political party/candidate should deface or misuse Government properties, public spaces and private properties.

The CEO further informed that the election notification may be issued in the next couple of days.

No political party or candidate should make election related advertisements in media at the cost of public exchequer, he added.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election is most likely to be held in the second week of February 2017.

Even though most political parties suggested that the election should be held in a single phase, the election is likely to be held in two phases due to security reasons and shortage of vehicles for transportation of election officials and security forces.

Earlier, the CEO held a meeting with representatives of different political parties including Congress, BJP, AAP, NCP, NPF, JD-U, CPI-M, NEIDP, MNDF and LJP.