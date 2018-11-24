Elephant reserve

IMPHAL, Nov 23: The Ministry of Forest and Environment has approved in principle to open one tiger reserve and two elephant reserves in Manipur.

This was announced by Chief Wildlife Warden DJ Anand while speaking at a training workshop of field staff on the theme ‘Geo Reference Mapping of Elephant Corridors in Manipur’ held today at Forest Department’s conference hall, Sanjenthong.

Asian Elephant Research and Conservation Programme scientist Surendra Verma spoke at the workshop as a resource person which was graced by Chief Conservator of Forests K Angami as chief guest.

The training workshop was participated by staff of Forest Department posted at Tamenglong, Senapati, Jiribam, Kamjong and Tengnoupal where elephants are believed to be found.

Following reports about presence of elephants at Lemta, Tamenglong and Chakha, Senapati, the department took up an elephant project last year. Field staff who are taking part in the training workshop will launch a survey at their respective places of posting after the workshop is over to check whether elephants are really found or not.