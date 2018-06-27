Emergency of 1975 BJP observes Black Day of Democracy

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 26 : Recollecting the declaration of Emergency by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the intervening night of June 25 and June 26, 1975, BJP Manipur Pradesh today observed Black Day of Democracy at their Nityaipat Chuthek office.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister N Biren stated that the Black Day of Democracy was observed in denunciation of the act of trampling democracy by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Even though India is known across the world for maintaining a strong democracy and secularism, Indira Gandhi declared Emergency thereby curtailing many fundamental rights of all the citizens including the freedom of speech and expression, Biren said.

With regard to the Manipur University crisis and the controversy over erection of border pillars, the Chief Minister maintained that Manipur’s territorial integrity and boundary would not be compromised under any circumstances, and this is one non-negotiable stand of the BJP-led Government.

Whatever the State Government has learnt so far about erection of border pillars and the areas where they are erected are learnt from media reports. Nonetheless BJP and the State Government have constituted a high level committee with the Revenue Minister as chairman to look into the matter, Biren said.

Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister N Kayisii, Water Resources Minister Letpao Haokip, MLA D Korungthang, MLA K Leisiyo, two BJP MLAs, Home Secretary and the DC concerned would be inducted as members of the committee, he said.

The committee would make a field assessment of the controversy over erection border pillars and a report would be submitted to the Government of India highlighting the State Government’s non-negotiable position on the territory of the State. Meanwhile, the State Government has sent letters to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs yesterday to halt erection of border pillars as certain disputes have surfaced. The State Government further asked the Government of India to maintain status quo on the Indo-Myanmar border’s Manipur sector, Biren said.

Biren said that he had talked with representatives of MUSU and MUTA on the existing crisis of Manipur University two/three times as well as the Vice Chancellor twice.

Both sides have their grievances. At the insistence of the State Government for quick intervention, the Union HRD Minister sent a Joint Secretary to Imphal on Saturday.

“I met the Joint Secretary after he had held talks with representatives of MUSU”, Biren said.

“The Joint Secretary told me that he assured both MUSU and MUTA representatives that he would do everything possible”, conveyed the Chief Minister.

The State Government invited MUSU representatives two/three times for another meeting but they did not come.

Later, the State Government talked with the Joint Secretary and expressed keen desire for an enquiry by a committee to which the Joint Secretary responded that the 15 charges levelled against the VC would be apprised to the Union HRD Minister.

There has been no further communication since then, Biren said. Nonetheless, the State Government has been working hard to resolve the crisis at the earliest, he claimed.

The function presided by BJP Manipur Pradesh president and Rajya Sabha MP K Bhabananda was also attended by many Ministers, BJP MLAs, Congress MLAs who have been supporting the BJP led Government, BJP functionaries and workers.