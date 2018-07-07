Employees stage sit in, 7th Pay demand protest continues

IMPHAL, Jun 6 : Employees of Agriculture Office, Porompat staged a sit in protest in front of the gate today demanding implementation of 7th Pay Commission.

Speaking to media persons on behalf of all the employees, Th Sumanti who is one of the employee decried the lack of implementation of 7th Pay Commission in the State, although it has already been introduced in the neighbouring States.

She urged the Government to fulfil and meet the demands 20 Points Charter of Demand as desired by the Govt employees while adding that the Government employees will not agree the MoU signed between the State Govt and some federations, which included only a few points.

All the employees of every Department under the State Government have been working tirelessly and effectively as directed by the Govt and it the responsibility of the State Government to meet the demands of its employees at the earliest.

It can be recalled that the demand for implementation of 7th Pay Commission under the aegis of Joint Administrative Council of AMTUC & AMGEO Manipur has entered 107 day today.