Encroachment into river banks Govt activates demolition team

IMPHAL, Mar 8: Following the expiry of the deadline given by the State Govern-ment for removal/ shifting of unauthorized structures/encroachments within the boundaries and limits of the flood plain zoning areas of Imphal River, the State Government started dismant-ling structures built along Imphal River within the flood plain zoning areas today.

Many structures built along Imphal River at Singjamei area including shops and local clubs, were dismantled. However, crematoriums built in the area were left unharmed.

Speaking to The Sangai Express, Lamphel block SDO Ramananda Nongmei-kapam informed that the drive was carried out under the aegis of Imphal West DC following instructions given by the State Government and as per the regulation of Flood Plain Zoning Act.

He said that the eviction drive began today from Singjamei Waikhom Leikai area at around 7 am.

He added that the same drive was also carried out simultaneously at Lilong Chajing and Laphupat Tera area of Imphal West district.

Saying that construction of structures along the river banks results in sinking of the river banks as well as shallowing of the river beds which in turn causes floods including breaching river banks and embankments, the SDO said that the steps taken up by the Government is for the welfare of the people although it may hurt some individuals.

He also sought public cooperation towards the initiative and appealed to the people not to build any structures along the river course in future.

He added that crematoriums will not be destroyed/dismantled as of now and the Government will make alternative arrangements regarding the matter at the earliest.