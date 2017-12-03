ENFOGAL clean Ukhrul town

Ukhrul Dec 2:Environmental Force at Grass Root Level(ENFOGAL) organised a cleanliness drive, under the theme, ‘No to Litter’ third phase from Awontang to Kasomtang junction, Ukhrul today. During the cleanliness drive around 30 volunteers of ENFOGAL participated in town cleaning.

Yoyung Shaiza president of ENFOGAL while talking to media persons on the sideline of the cleanliness drive said that ENFOGAL was formed on November 14, 2016 with an objective to maintain clean environment and during its short span of existence various programmes based on environmental issue have been taken up.

In the last couple of months, various programmes like tree plantation drive, periodical lectures, workshops and conference, field works, jungle trial, seminars on solid waste management, postal campaign on conservation of wild life and cleanliness drive etc have been taken up.

It is pertinent to mention that the first phase of ENFOGAL cleanliness drive was carried out on November 11 last from MG Avenue to Dungrei junction, 2nd phase from MG Avenue to Wino bazaar, 3rd phase from Wino to Awontang and its 4th phase today from Awontang to Kasom junction and finally today the ENFOGAL has covered Ukhrul town cleanliness drive.

ENFOGAL also lauded Awungtang and Kasom tang for their total awareness on cleanliness and said that this two tangs were the cleanness localities in Ukhrul HQ.

In today cleanliness drive the ENFOGAL members collected used water bottles from the areas. Now, ENFOGAL is planning to make Ukhrul town a plastic free town.