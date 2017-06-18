Engineers, contractors given clean chit

IMPHAL, Jun 17: Chief Minister N Biren has expressed that it is unclear who to blame for the water leakage at the newly constructed JNIMS auditorium as the enquiry committee, which was constituted after the issue was brought up by news media, has submitted that neither the engineers nor the contractors are to be blamed for the leakage.

He made the statement at a felicitation ceremony of students who secured positions and top marks in class X and XII exams organised at City Convention Centre, Palace Compound today.

Speaking at the event, Biren said that establishment of JNIMS is a boon for the people of the State but it is disheartening to hear about water leakage at the institute’s auditorium despite the huge funds which went into the establishment.

He pointed out that an enquiry committee was constituted to look into the matter but it submitted a report that neither the PWD engineers nor the contractors are at fault and the water leakage is due to the pending construction of the third storey of the building.

Biren conveyed that it is unclear who to blame according to the submitted report and added that notices have already been sent to the officials concerned for their comments regarding the matter.

The 750 seat auditorium was inaugurated on October 1, 2015 and was built on a budget of Rs 16 crore.

Speaking at the event, Biren said that no work would be halted or stopped just because it was launched during the time of the previous Government without researching its pros and cons.

If the projects or initiatives are beneficial for the people, they will be continued but if they consume funds without proper and tangible benefits, necessary actions will be taken up, he added.

Biren claimed that the Cabinet decisions of the previous Government will be scrutinized minutely and only the decisions which will be beneficial to the people would be given the green light.

But actions like supplying substandard belts to security personnel, unethical practices during installation of CCTV cameras and traffic signals etc will not be tolerated, he warned.