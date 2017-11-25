11th Manipur Polo International

England drub Morocco 16-2

IMPHAL, Nov 24

On the third day of the 11th Manipur Polo International, England gave a severe beating to Morocco, pumping in 16 goals, a record number of goals scored by any country in this tournament so far. Phil Sellers, who was in excellent form in this match today, accounted for an incredible seven goals alone while Ben Eeley contributed five goals to the team’s tally.

From the 1st chukker itself, England showed signs of running away with the match with Ben Eeley scoring a hat trick, the goals coming in the 1.37th, 3.20th and 4.39th minute off a penalty.

Phil Sellers added to the misery of the Moroccan team, scoring the first of his seven goals in the 6.52nd minute. The domination of the English team was so complete that the Moroccans hardly had a shot at the goal in this chukker.

In the 2nd chukker also the Morocco team drew a blank while the England team added another three goals taking the tally to 7-0. George Shelton opened his account in this chukker, scoring in the 2nd minute and young Robin Ormerod followed it up with a goal in the 3rd minute.

The final goal in this chukker was once again scored by Ben in the 4.30th minute.

The 3rd chukker was the period when Phil’s form started taking menacing proportions for the Moroccans. He slotted in five consecutive goals while George Shelton added another one for a total of six goals in this chukker. The Moroccans also had something to console themselves as they opened their account with a goal from Philippe Darroux towards the end of this chukker.

England completed the rout in the final chukker with goals from Phil in the .18th minute, Ben in the 1.01st minute and George in the 4th minute. For the Moroccans, Bady Keber scored through a penalty in the 5.53rd minute. The final score at the end of the match, ended 16-2 in favour of England.

Earlier, in an exhibition match, India B (Manipur) defeated India A 13-2. For the Manipur team Atangba scored four goals, Jogendra Meitei three goals and Bimol, Jacob and Ojit two goals each. Both the goals for India A were scored by Col Tarsem, one of which was off a penalty.

Argentina will take on India A tomorrow.