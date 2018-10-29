ENPO raises ‘Frontier Nagaland’ flag again

Courtesy Nagaland Post

DIMAPUR, Oct 28 : Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) president, T Kekongchim Yimchungrü, has called upon the people of Eastern Nagaland to shed all internal and minor differences if they were to seriously fight for ‘Frontier Nagaland’.

Speaking at the 24th general session of Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Union Dimapur (ENPUD) at the residence of treasurer, former Minister, MC Konyak’s residence, Circuit House Colony, here Saturday as special invitee, Yimchungrü said formation of ENPO had a certain purpose and target, adding that Frontier Nagaland would be possible only through collective effort and unity of the six tribes.

On the occasion, ENPO president sought cooperation and prayer support of the eastern Nagas. He maintained that eastern Nagas from Kohima and Dimapur were the nerve centre and think tank of ENPO.

Yimchungrü, however, dubbed some eastern Nagas living in Kohima and Dimapur as “bats”, who he said were neither “birds” nor “animals” and creates disunity within the organisation.

In this regard, the ENPO president urged those responsible to develop a positive mindset to take ENPO forward rather than creating disunity.

He opined that rest of the Nagas had enough for their survival and were already planning for their tomorrow, but citizens of eastern Nagaland were still struggling hard for survival.

Yimchungrü further urged the people to stop fighting among brothers and taking each other’s lives over small and worthless plots of land.

“Today, we see so many fragmentations in Naga society, because we have the feeling and attitude of dominance, and nobody wants to stay under the other”, he asserted.

At the program, ENPU Chumukedima president, Tinyuh Konyak; Tsethrongse village head GB, Tsethrongse Sangtam; ENWOD president, Taumei Phom; former ENPUD president, Neangba Konyak; ENPUD president, MC Ongbou Chang also spoke and urged people gathered to stand united to achieve their goal.