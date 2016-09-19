September 19, 2016 03:04 am

Entrepreneurship training ends

IMPHAL, Sep 18: The 1-day entrepreneurship training organized jointly by National Agrotech Research and Processing Society NARPS and Indo Global Social Service Society IGSSS  has concluded yesterday at LBI/DIC office Churachandpur.
The training programme was organised under the aegis of DKA, Austria. Training on  bee keeping, mushroom  spawn production, aromatic and medicinal plants and spices production were imparted to the trainees.

