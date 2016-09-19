Entrepreneurship training ends

IMPHAL, Sep 18: The 1-day entrepreneurship training organized jointly by National Agrotech Research and Processing Society NARPS and Indo Global Social Service Society IGSSS has concluded yesterday at LBI/DIC office Churachandpur.

The training programme was organised under the aegis of DKA, Austria. Training on bee keeping, mushroom spawn production, aromatic and medicinal plants and spices production were imparted to the trainees.