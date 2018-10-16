Erratic power supply irks Pettigrew college authority

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Oct 15 : Erratic power supply has peeved the authority of Pettigrew college, Ukhrul no end specially now that the examination for the National Institute for Open School (NIOS) is underway at the Ukhrul centre.

According to the Superintendent of the examination Prof R Peter Horam, the frequent power outage in Ukhrul town during the examination from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm has hindered the smooth conduct of the ongoing NIOS examinations.

CCTVs installed in the examination hall become useless in the absence of electricity, he said and added that said over 300 students are appearing for the secondary and Sr secondary NIOS examination since October 6 and the examination will end on November 5.

For ensuring free and fair examination, security personnel are deployed in the college premises.

Pettigrew college authority expressed gratitude to the district administration and the security personnel for extending their support and co-operation during the examination to stop students from indulging in unfair means or any untoward incident related to examinations.

The college authority further urged the department concerned to look into the erratic power supply at the earliest for ensuring the smooth conduct of the examination in the wider interest of the students appearing for the said examinations.