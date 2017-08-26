ESU clinch Sub-junior Boys Basketball Championship title

Imphal, Aug 25: In a thril-ling close encounter, Eastern Sporting Union (ESU) Palace Compound defeated Young Physique Union (YPhU) La-lambung by 39-34 to clinch the 34th Manipur State Sub-junior Boys Basketball Champion-ship 2017 title at the Nahabam Basketball Court today.

In the highly competitive match, YPhU showed a fighting disposition to try to salvage the league-round defeat, but ultimately the day was made for the Palace Compound team, thanks to their indomitable attacks in the second quarter.

By the end of first quarter, the match was tied at 8-8; however, ESU had an edge in the second, leading by 24 to 16. Yet, YPhU came back quickly in the third quarter though it was still trailing by 25-28. In the decisive fourth quarter, ESU scored two more points than the YPhU did and the game was already in their favour by virtue of the leads in the previous two quarters. The scoreline read 39 for ESU, and five points lesser for YPhU. W Rohit had 19 points to give ESU the winning lead. His team-mates, A Barun and T Narri- son chipped in timely with six points each, and S Bhaskar added four points while M Milton and N Rahul scored two points each.

Kh Johnson scored 11 points for the Lalambung team; while K Jetlee had 10, Th James six, K Robertson five and N Rahul two points.

The winner walked home Rs 5000 richer while the runners-up received Rs 3000. The other two contestants in this four-team championship, Youth Club Uripok and CYLC Chingamathak, got a consolation prize of Rs 2000 each. Th Radhesyam, Minister of Education, Th Satyabrata, MLA – Yaiskul AC and H Dingo, MLA – Sekmai AC graced the occasion and distributed the prizes.