ESU thrash Hans WFC, KRYPHSA’s winning run ends

IMPHAL, Dec 4 : Eastern Sporting Union (ESU), Wangkhei today thrashed Hans Women Football Club 4-0 while KRYPHSA, Naoremthong were beaten by Chandney SC 2-1in the ongoing AIFF’s Indian Women League qualifiers at Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

Though ESU dominated the first half against Hans WFC, it ended in a goalless draw. All the four goals came in the second half. Y Kamala scored two goals (76th and 87th minute) while Permeshwari and Kashmina scored one goal each in the 60th and 86th minute to complete the 4-0 rout of Hans WFC.

Permeshwari of ESU was declared player of the match.

ESU now have 12 points from four wins equalising KRYPHSA to stay on top positions of the league tally. The two teams will face each other on December 6.