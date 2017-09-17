Ethics stressed on AMWJU’s foundation day

IMPHAL, Sep 16: Underlining the need for a strong and healthy media to inform and educate the public for a vibrant democratic set-up, Information and Public Relations (IPR) Minister Thongam Biswajit today asked the media fraternity to be accurate and well balanced in presenting their news reports.

The Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the 43rd Foundation Day of All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) at Manipur Press Club.

Pointing out that media sometimes create confusion to the public when inaccurate and distorted news reports are published, Biswajit observed that the credibility of media would be increased when news reports are based on true journalism ethics and principles. He went on to say that people in this age rely more on news media reports although information of events and incidents occurred are disseminated fast and wide in social media instantly.

Therefore, people will be misled if newspapers and news channels feed unauthenticated and distorted information, he cautioned.

Maintaining that media too plays the role of mediator between the public and Government by disseminating the works and projects taken up by Government, Biswajit urged the media fraternity to frequently highlight the various schemes and plans taken up by Government so as to make the public aware about the programmes and schemes and avail the benefits.

The Minister stressed the importance of media persons and media houses in disseminating various Government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awaj Yojana, Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs (UJALA), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

He added that maintaining accuracy in reports will enhance the credibility of the media persons.

Biswajit also said that the Press Club building will be renovated suitably in sync with the time. He said efforts will be given to include all veteran journalists who are left out of the journalists’ pension schemes.

Speaking as the guest of honour, Law Minister L Jayantakumar asked media fraternity to strictly adhere to the ethics of media.

He cautioned media personnel to properly exercise the provisions guaranteed under the freedom of speech by knowing the dos and don’ts contained in it.

Dr Sapam Ranjan also attended the function as the guest of honour.

He appealed the media persons and media houses to publish healthy and authenticated news.

AMJWU’s president Wangkhemcha Shamjai who presided the function asked the media persons to follow the righteous path taken by veteran journalists who worked for the well being of the society.

He further appealed all media persons to abstain from unethical conducts and practices. Several journalists, including former presidents and members of AMJWU were also honoured during the function.