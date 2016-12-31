Ethnic encapsulation and ethnocentrism : The Manipur experience

Rajendra Kshetri

For more than two full decades ethnic conflicts had become synonymous with Manipur. The ethnic clash between the Nagas and the Kukis, the Meeteis and the Pangals (Manipuri Muslims) in the early 90s had already claimed hundreds of thousands of innocent lives. Villages had been uprooted, houses burnt down and thousands rendered homeless. The physical violence between the warring ethnic groups had, somehow, been put to an end by the combined efforts of both the State and non-State forces. But the deep scars remains. It refuses to heal. One could still feel the ethnic tension, hostility and enmity in the streets of Imphal and the hills of Manipur.

The ‘Bangkok Declaration’ of June 14, 2001, following the Indo-Naga ceasefire agreement, had almost turned the Imphal valley into a ‘Bosnia,’ a ‘Kosovo’. The Declaration had served as nothing less than an adrenalin to the simmering enmity and hostility between the Meeteis and the Nagas. It is anybody’s guess as to how long- years, decades, centuries – it would take to restore the century-old ethnic and kinship ties and the feeling of mutual trust “between the Meeteis and the Nagas, particularly the Tangkhuls. The damage had been done. As the years passed and the decades rolled, it becomes increasingly clear that the State and the non-State forces had done everything but restore mutual trust and confidence among the warring ethnic groups. The much sought-after peace still remains elusive and may prove to be a bridge too far. How did the situation reach such an impasse? And why did it occur in the first place? Perhaps the government, both the Union and the State have been and are ineffective and not impartial in tackling the present ethnic crisis for reasons best known only to the powers that be. Perhaps some “politicians” of dubious roles have created a Frankenstein in the hills and valley of Manipur. Perhaps the emergence of a “new middle class” among the warring ethnic groups have led to or coincided with the outbreak of the present ethnic rivalry. Perhaps the conflict has been deepened because of ‘disinformations’ and ‘doublespeaks’ on the part of some ‘leaders’ of both the warring groups. Perhaps basic issues have not been addressed by the right persons at the right time. And finally, but not the least, ethnocentrism has perhaps something or everything to do with the outbreak of ethnic conflict in Manipur. Now that the State of Manipur have witnessed more than two decades of political stability, will the ethnic conflict cease to exist, or at least come to a terminal point? Will the Government of Manipur be now more effective and show the political will, so necessary but hitherto lacking, in solving the ethnic impasse? Perhaps, perhaps not. The listing here of a long list of ‘perhaps’ is not to build a ‘case of perhaps’ (though Perry Mason would find it tough but not impossible to crack) but an attempt to pose some sophisticated questions. Sometimes, ability to pose a good question is more important and rewarding than skills in finding answers. To ask better question we need better concepts and tools and these cannot be done from the chair alone. They are to emerge from and be tried out at the research field. This is sadly but truly lacking in all the so-called attempts to bring an end to the ethnic conflict.

Oversimplification of Ethnic Issue:

Much had been said and written about the simmering ethnic tension/enmity/conflict in both the hills and valley of Manipur and the reasons thereof. Political and economic reasons were cited and age- old enmity between the warring ethnic groups mentioned. It must be remembered, though, that much more can still be said about the ethnic conflict in Manipur and this piece does not pretend to say it all. The present piece does not deal with the ethnic group relations as such either (ethnic group relation is one area which demands full time research and the Government of Manipur for a start, could and should think of engaging the Social Scientists of the State whose explanations of the issues involved in ethnic tensions would be more plausible, if not correct, than any administrative explanation). Consequently, no attempt is made here to theorize the ethnic conflict in the state. This is more of a policy paper, a suggestive note to and for the Government about the contributions that Sociology and other social sciences can make towards better appreciation of the issues involved in the majority-minority relations. The ethnic problem is no longer a minority problem. The minority problem is the majority problem today, begging for better understanding, appreciation, analysis, solution and resolution.

One of the biggest obstacles to the understanding of what is involved in situations of ethnic tensions is that of oversimplification. The man in the street is often inclined to refer to the issues posed by the multi-ethnic society of Manipur as if they constituted a single problem to which there should be a single answer. He may think that Manipur has an ‘ethnic problem’. Others may say that Manipur has a majority-minority problem or that the root cause of the problem is the inherent contradictions and conflicts between the indigenous peoples and the immigrants. Some would maintain that disputes over land is the crux of the problem while others would say that ‘poor living standard’ is the root cause. All this is about as helpful as asserting that the cause of inflation is greed. Ethnic group relations pose a multitude of problems. Some are economic, political and/or administrative problems about what should be done. Some are still social problems about the sense of ‘ethnic revival’, the sense of root, the presence of superiority – inferiority complex among the members of each ethnic group. There is therefore a strong need for caution in the interpretation of contemporary issues like the present ethnic crisis. One should be cautious enough not to fall prey to any interpretation which falls under the grand theory of reductionism. The explanations have to be sought in the complex interaction of all the forces which define a society – the economic, political, socio-cultural, historical as well as the individual perceptions and reactions to the same.

Beyond Ethnocentrism:

As a result of the unprecedented ethnic violence and tensions, our society is moving towards a social disaster. We are caught in the clutches of an ethnic crisis so overwhelmingly that the very essence of our society is at stake. The present crisis is however like no other crisis. It comes not from external enemies, nor from economic forces. It comes from within ourselves. Its roots are deep within our own history and its resolutions depends not on the mere economic development or the deployment of more security forces or the creation of ‘homelands’ but on our ability to go beyond ethnocentrism. The ability to learn to respect the divergence in cultural values and acknowledge that cultural differentiation does not imply the inferiority of ethnic minorities who are ethnically distinct from the wider society. A disease, a social disease, more dangerous than AIDS and Cancer, hitherto unknown and unheard of, is spreading, wide and fast, in Manipur in so dangerous a manner that it is tearing Manipur apart. Ethnocentrism is a disease that kills slowly but surely and threatens the very foundations of human civilization. Either we perish the disease or the disease shall perish us all. Either we build a multi-cultural pluralistic society and learn to live with diversity or we all die in an agony of hate, distrust and violence. The choice is ours.

(The writer is a Professor in the Dept of Sociology, Manipur University)